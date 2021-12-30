Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.