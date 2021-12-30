Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Down 0.2%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.10. 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.