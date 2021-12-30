Hiblocks Trading Down 7.5% This Week (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $31.54 million and approximately $189,022.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.32 or 0.07789086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00074006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.83 or 0.99913224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.