Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 162.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 80.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.