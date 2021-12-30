Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 521 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,705. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

