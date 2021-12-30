Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 82.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

