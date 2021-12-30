Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

SNSR opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

