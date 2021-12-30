Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 77,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFBK stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.74. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

