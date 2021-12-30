Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.06 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

