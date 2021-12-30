Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 231.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.