Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

BTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

