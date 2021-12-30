Head to Head Survey: Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) versus Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals 2 10 5 0 2.18 Bausch Health Companies 1 3 5 0 2.44

Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.49%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $36.22, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals -30.28% N/A -23.07% Bausch Health Companies -13.85% -2,440.75% 5.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Bausch Health Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals $312.69 million 1.62 -$274.88 million ($3.24) -5.28 Bausch Health Companies $8.03 billion 1.25 -$560.00 million ($3.28) -8.52

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Bausch Health Companies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

