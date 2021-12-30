Head to Head Review: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) versus Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.84 $13.69 million $2.14 8.19 Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.86 $28.15 million $4.34 12.28

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.40% 13.02% 1.03% Red River Bancshares 30.84% 10.91% 1.12%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Oak Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

