Head to Head Review: Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) vs. Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Covestro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Covestro and Elementis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 8.90% 19.36% 8.92% Elementis N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Covestro has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elementis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covestro and Elementis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $12.23 billion 0.97 $524.32 million $3.88 7.88 Elementis $751.30 million 1.35 -$67.00 million N/A N/A

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Covestro and Elementis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 1 5 6 0 2.42 Elementis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Covestro currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.02%. Given Covestro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than Elementis.

Summary

Covestro beats Elementis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products. The Coatings segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and additives for industrial finishes, architectural coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants, inks, colorant dispersions, and specialty applications. The Talc segment produces and supplies talc for use in plastics, paints and coatings, food and pharmaceuticals, ceramics, polyester putties, paper, and pulp sectors. The Chromium segment produces chromium chemicals, such as chromic oxide, chromic acid, chrome sulfate, sodium dichromate, and sodium sulfate for use in pigments, cosmetics, refractories, chrome metal production, metal and plastic finishing, wood treatment, leather tanning, trivalent metal finishing, coatings, and metal passivation, as well as for making detergents, glasses, papers, and starches. The Energy segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and additives for oil and gas drilling, lubrication, and stimulation activities. It also offers personal care products, waxes, additives and resins, organoclays, colourants, and other specialty additives. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

