Head to Head Contrast: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 688.35 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 121.44 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68%

Summary

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

