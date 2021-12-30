HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

HCA stock opened at $258.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

