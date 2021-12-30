Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €97.58 ($110.89) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.76. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.