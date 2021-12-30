Harvest Management LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 90,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up about 1.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 155,170 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPWH opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $499.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

