Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 60,583 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,583 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

