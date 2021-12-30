Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,183 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11,058.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 205,248 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $384.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.