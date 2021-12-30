Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

MSI stock opened at $272.73 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.60 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

