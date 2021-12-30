Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 8,034 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.