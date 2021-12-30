Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the period.

BATS:EZU opened at $49.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

