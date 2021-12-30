Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

