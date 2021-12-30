Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,106 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.