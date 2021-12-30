Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $322.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.10 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $320.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.