HaloDAO (RNBW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,757.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $425,679.38 and approximately $38,757.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.88 or 0.07789367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.01 or 0.99836415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007781 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.