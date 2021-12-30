Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

