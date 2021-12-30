Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) EVP Barbara Anne Graffice Sells 11,144 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) EVP Barbara Anne Graffice sold 11,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $18,276.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

