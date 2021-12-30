Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.56.

NASDAQ GH opened at $96.26 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $85.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

