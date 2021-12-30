Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE: AVAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

12/22/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.20 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

