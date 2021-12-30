Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.10. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 2,774 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $882.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

