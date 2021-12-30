Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

