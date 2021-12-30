Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Richard S. Press Sells 5,000 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRBK opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

