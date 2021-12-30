Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.33. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 115,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market cap of C$515.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.31.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$114.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.