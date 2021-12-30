Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $80.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Graco stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,540,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

