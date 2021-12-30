Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOR opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $52.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01.

