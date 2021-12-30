GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GoDaddy also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,573. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

