GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $311,229.05 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $311,229.05 and approximately $1,501.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

