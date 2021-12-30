Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.