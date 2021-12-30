Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.94). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 139,931 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 326,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter.

GBT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,754. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

