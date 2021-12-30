General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $342,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 68.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

