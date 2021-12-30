General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

GM stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

