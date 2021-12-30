Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

GECFF traded up $10.44 on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176. Gecina has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $163.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.17.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

