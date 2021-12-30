GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 3%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM) rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Approximately 155,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 254,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

About GCM Resources (LON:GCM)

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.