Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $410.84 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.64 and a 200 day moving average of $349.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

