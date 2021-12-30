FYDcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $26,262.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 570,290,814 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.