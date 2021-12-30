fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,385. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. Analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at $724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at $3,271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

