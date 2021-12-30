FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $58.70

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.70, but opened at $57.10. FRP shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $537.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John D. Baker II bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

