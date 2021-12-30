Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,092.22

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,092.22 ($28.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($24.87). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,896 ($25.49), with a volume of 73,444 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDEV shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.73) to GBX 3,060 ($41.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($40.98).

The firm has a market capitalization of £746.59 million and a PE ratio of 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,092.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,366.33.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($35.85) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($134,443.47).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

